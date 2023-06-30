Indiana Jones 5: Antonio Banderas Reveals Reaction to Seeing Harrison Ford in Character

Indiana Jones swings back into action in next year's still-untitled fifth film to feature the adventurer. James Mangold directs the film, and Harrison Ford again dons the hat and wields the bullwhip. Antonio Banderas is also a member of the film's cast, rumored to be playing an ally of Dr. Jones. Even a star like Banderas isn't immune to getting a little starstruck when seeing such an iconic figure in the flesh for the first time. Banderas spoke to USA Today and recalled his experience walking onto the Indiana Jones 5 set and seeing Ford in full costume for the first time.

"So unbelievable," Banderas says. "The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him, too, and it was so cool. I still remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones in a theater and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought, 'This is like going back to the old adventure (movies) in a completely different way.' What I can tell you about my character is he's not a bad guy. He's a friend of Indiana. He's not the biggest character in the movie, but I don't care. I just like to be part of that."

Ford made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration to offer an update on the upcoming film. "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams," he said. "I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy... I'm really proud of the movie that we made."

The Kathy that Ford is referring to is Lucasfilm's president, Kathleen Kennedy. She seems confident that fans will enjoy the new film from the director of Logan.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Kennedy said while speaking to ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. "And he and Harrison have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement announcing the film. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters on June 30, 2022.