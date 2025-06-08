Indiana Jones Movies Return to Paramount Streaming Services (But With a Catch)

The Indiana Jones franchise has been a unique situation in the world of streaming, as it has ties to two different studios with their own services. The Lucasfilm franchise released four movies exclusively under Paramount before George Lucas’ company was bought outright by The Walt Disney Company. In other words, Disney now owns Indiana Jones, releasing the fifth film in the series back in 2023 and making the entire franchise available to stream on Disney+.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While the five Indiana Jones entries are almost always on Disney+, their availability on Paramount’s duo of streaming services much more erratic. The films haven’t been on Paramount+ or the free, ad-supported Pluto TV in recent months, but that changed at the start of this month.
Paramount+ and Pluto TV both added the Indiana Jones movies back to their lineups on June 1st. However, there is one small hiccup with that news, and it’s all because of Disney’s part in the franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released by Disney and, therefore, isn’t a part of the same streaming contracts as the other four. So while Paramount+ and Pluto TV currently have access to the first four films in the series, neither has Dial of Destiny on their lineups.
So if you want to stream the film series in its entirety, you have to sign up for Disney+. That’s currently your only option.
New Movies on Paramount+
In addition to the return of the Indiana Jones movies, Paramount+ added a slew of popular films to its streaming lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of films that hit Paramount+ on June 1st.
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola