Indiana Jones Movies Return to Paramount Streaming Services (But With a Catch)

The Indiana Jones franchise has been a unique situation in the world of streaming, as it has ties to two different studios with their own services. The Lucasfilm franchise released four movies exclusively under Paramount before George Lucas’ company was bought outright by The Walt Disney Company. In other words, Disney now owns Indiana Jones, releasing the fifth film in the series back in 2023 and making the entire franchise available to stream on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the five Indiana Jones entries are almost always on Disney+, their availability on Paramount’s duo of streaming services much more erratic. The films haven’t been on Paramount+ or the free, ad-supported Pluto TV in recent months, but that changed at the start of this month.

Paramount+ and Pluto TV both added the Indiana Jones movies back to their lineups on June 1st. However, there is one small hiccup with that news, and it’s all because of Disney’s part in the franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released by Disney and, therefore, isn’t a part of the same streaming contracts as the other four. So while Paramount+ and Pluto TV currently have access to the first four films in the series, neither has Dial of Destiny on their lineups.

So if you want to stream the film series in its entirety, you have to sign up for Disney+. That’s currently your only option.

New Movies on Paramount+

In addition to the return of the Indiana Jones movies, Paramount+ added a slew of popular films to its streaming lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of films that hit Paramount+ on June 1st.

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola