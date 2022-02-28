Indie Comic The Unearthians Developing Live-Action Adaptation

Moras Productions and the Kaczmarek Digital Media Group, announced earlier this month that they have reached a deal for KCMG to represent the acclaimed 2019 comic book series The Unearthians. Omar Mora, owner of Moras Productions, is the creator and writer of the 2019 original comic, which was launched at Comic Con International in San Diego back in 2019. The 12-issue maxiseries attracted positive reviews, including making its way onto Comic Book Resources’ list of that year’s 10 best indie titles. KDMG represents original concepts for TV series and film, working with decision-makers at the top digital retail platforms including Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, Hallmark Channel, BET Network, Starz Network, and more.

Moras Productions is an LA-based independent production company that focuses on movies, TV series, and comic books. The announcement did not make it clear, but it seems likely Mora will pen the screenplay for the adaptation they’re shopping.

“I’m excited to have KDMG in our corner. They can open big doors for our story. I can’t wait to start pitching our series to studios and big streamers. I already have plans for three seasons and spin-offs. But I don’t want to get ahead of the curve, I just want to secure season one. It’s always good to be prepared,” Mora said. “I love our story a lot. It’s a new take in vampirism, where they come from, and what happens when they interact with extraterrestrial beings. I can’t wait to see it in action and share it with the world.”

You can see the official synopsis for The Unearthians below.

The Unearthians is an original sci-fi story where good versus evil collide for a greater cause and where an unconventional team come together to fight fascism and the powerful ones. An action-packed sci-fi narrative, two best friends are abducted and transported into an underground base somewhere on earth. During the abduction, Mateo and Carter decide to uncover the truth when they discover the dark agenda the aliens have in store not only for earth, but for the entire galaxy. With the help of other beings – Naurax, Ecraptor and Flex – they decide to fight this injustice. But Mateo and Carter also have a secret of their own, which they will use to their advantage; a secret that the aliens never saw coming – they are vampires.

Things are very much in the early stages, with no clear indication of how close a deal might be, or even if they are aiming for a feature film or TV adaptation.