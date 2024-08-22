Make room for new emotions. After hitting digital download this week, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is coming home in a 4K Ultra HD steelbook set and on Blu-ray and DVD on September 10th. The biggest movie of the year and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time will feature new bonus features, including deleted scenes, which will introduce the other emotions inside Riley’s head who were cut from the film.

The two-disc 4K steelbook set (priced at $44.96) and Blu-ray ($40.99) versions of Inside Out 2 come complete with a digital copy and extras not available on the DVD ($26.53). All three editions are available for pre-order here on Amazon.

Disney and Pixar’sInside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (voiced by Kensington Tallman) just asheadquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room forsomething entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale)and Disgust (Liza Lapira), who’ve long been running a successful operation by allaccounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety (Maya Hawke) shows up with Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Inside Out 2 bonus features include:

New Emotions –With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 alwayssuggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicatingRiley’s world—and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. Butexactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark.Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into theshifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of thediscarded scenes and characters from the original film. In thisdocumentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety,Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long listof possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of thesenew, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.

Unlocking the Vault –In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch anddiscuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer tovarious IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration forRiley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, thedevelopment of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges ofcreating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.