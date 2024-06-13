Inside Out 2 Already Setting International Box Office Records

Inside Out 2 has only been out one day and the movie is already setting records. Over in multiple International markets, the sequel has snared Pixar's highest opening day of all time. Korea saw Inside Out 2 bring in $1.4 million and Phillipines is counting up the 3rd biggest opening day in the country's history after $1.5 million there. Germany also witnessed a strong start for Inside Out 2 with $1 million. All of these numbers from the eight international markets points to a crowd-pleaser for Pixar. Projections for the animated feature are very high and it's looking like the Disney film might meet expectations. (Despite talk of more than $100 million in the opening weekend all together.)

In a summer movie landscape where discussion about this business truly hangs on a razor's edge at basically all times, forecasting Inside Out 2 for a $135 million opening sounds wild. But, despite some crowing from certain corners of the Internet, Pixar is usually good for getting audiences out to the theater. The first reactions to Inside Out 2 being so positive probably won't hurt matters either. If you add in the numbers amassed in the previous paragraph, the story of the summer begins to unfold. This movie could absolutely end up blowing the previous entry out of the water and get the summer off to a nice groove after the jumpstart by Bad Boys: Ride or Die last week.

Does Inside Out 2 Live Up To The Hype?

(Photo: Pixar)

There was some worry that Inside Out 2 was going to be some kind of cash grab. But, the reviews for the latest Pixar movie dissuade those fears. On Rotten Tomatoes, Inside Out 2 is in the top five of movies from the studio. ComicBook's Charlie Ridgely really enjoyed the sequel as well. Our critic argues the tone of Inside Out 2 matches the unknown of adolescence. Still, the movie never forgets the heart at the center of Riley's story.

"There's no feeling in the world quite like being proven wrong when you've wildly underestimated a movie. There's something so satisfying about a brilliant piece of art letting you know your doubt was misplaced. When Pixar announced a sequel to Inside Out, it felt so unnecessary, like another Disney cash-grab designed with just the box office in mind," Ridgely wrote this week. "But I should've known better. Pixar has a track record that shouldn't be doubted, and Inside Out 2 again proved why the studio has been at the top of the animation game for nearly three decades. Inside Out 2, like its predecessor, is a beautiful and poignant film, the kind that only Pixar could've produced. And it's exactly the movie we need at this specific moment in time."

Do you think Inside Out 2 will make that projection? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!