First Inside Out 2 Reactions Call the Pixar Sequel a "Masterpiece"
Here's how critics feel about the long-awaited Pixar hit.
We'll soon be feeling a whole lot of emotions at the multiplex, once Inside Out 2 makes its way into theaters this weekend. The Disney Pixar film is a sequel to 2015's smash animated hit Inside Out, which became one of the year's top-grossing films and ultimately won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. With that in mind, there has been a lot of curiosity around how the sequel would stick the landing — and it looks like we now have the answer.
On Monday night, the initial reactions to Inside Out 2 surfaced online, giving an indication of how critics and some lucky fans are feeling about the film.
What Is Inside Out 2 About?
Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.
Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, with a script from Dave Holstein and Meg LeFauve.
Rare
I saw INSIDE OUT 2!
It’s full of laughs, tears & cheers. #InsideOut2 is the rare film that truly resonates across all ages; laugh out loud funny & tear inducingly sweet.
I saw INSIDE OUT 2!

It's full of laughs, tears & cheers. #InsideOut2 is the rare film that truly resonates across all ages; laugh out loud funny & tear inducingly sweet.

Watch it with a loved one because it's an experience that must be shared.
Absolutely Delightful
#InsideOut2 is ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL and one of the most POWERFUL @Pixar films ever made. A beautifully crafted and emotionally mature sequel that stands side by side with the original. Maya Hawke is UNFORGETTABLE as Anxiety and steals the show. A MUST WATCH for all ages!
Strong Sequel
#InsideOut2 is a return to form for Pixar, showcasing a new range of cleverness and smart combination. The relationship between the emotions and Riley is a definitive highlight. A strong sequel to say the least.
Full review coming to @Feature_First soon. pic.twitter.com/95bqKWfrsM— zgub (@zgub6) June 11, 2024
Inventive
No need to be anxious about Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel approaches growing up in the same funny, inventive and affecting way as the first movie. It doesn't hit quite as hard emotionally (no "take her to the moon" moment), but it delivers a relatable message in a winning way.
Masterpiece
#InsideOut2 is a MASTERPIECE! A JOYFUL WONDER from beginning to end that truly personifies anxiety. Maya Hawke and Amy Poehler are as lovely as ever, with newcomers adding even more brilliance. This touching Pixar classic will have you experiencing all the sweet emotions 🥹
Creative
The more I see of #InsideOut2 the more I think I prefer the 4 new emotions — Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) — to the original five (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust). They're more creative.
Animated Perfection
#InsideOut2 heralds Pixar back to top form. Everything from animation to story and the introduction of Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment make this one of the best sequels in ages. Filled with great laughs, plenty of easter eggs and lots of emotion. This is animated perfection.
Stunning
#InsideOut2 is magical, emotional and visually stunning. They really managed to reach the high levels of its predecessor.
The film has a huge heart and the new characters add the perfect touch to it. Maya Hawke is a massive standout.
Full review on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/v6roy6ZeB4— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 11, 2024