First Inside Out 2 Reactions Call the Pixar Sequel a "Masterpiece"

We'll soon be feeling a whole lot of emotions at the multiplex, once Inside Out 2 makes its way into theaters this weekend. The Disney Pixar film is a sequel to 2015's smash animated hit Inside Out, which became one of the year's top-grossing films and ultimately won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. With that in mind, there has been a lot of curiosity around how the sequel would stick the landing — and it looks like we now have the answer.

On Monday night, the initial reactions to Inside Out 2 surfaced online, giving an indication of how critics and some lucky fans are feeling about the film.

What Is Inside Out 2 About?

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, with a script from Dave Holstein and Meg LeFauve.

Keep scrolling for the first reactions to Inside Out 2!