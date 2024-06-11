Inside Out 2 Director Teases Ideas for Third Movie

Nine years after Pixar's Inside Out stole the hearts of movie fans everywhere, Riley and her emotions are returning to the big screen with the highly anticipated Inside Out 2. The new Pixar sequel follows Riley as a teenager, as emotions like Anxiety and Embarrassment make their way into her head. The film will feature new locations in Riley's brain as well, but there were still plenty of ideas that didn't make the cut. That's the biggest reason why director Kelsey Mann is hoping for an Inside Out 3.

"I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, both for locations and characters," Mann told ComicBook ahead of the Inside Out 2 premiere. "There's so many ideas not only from the first film, but especially in this one, where I'm like, 'That's a really fun, clever idea. I don't know how it fits into this particular story, but it should be used at some point.'"

Mann went on to offer some details about one of the ideas that was ultimately scrapped from Inside Out 2. The concept was a park called Procrastination Land that was always under some sort of construction and never completely ready to open.

"One of my favorites is a location that we came up with called Procrastination Land," the director continued. "This is the land I definitely have, especially as a teen. It was a land which had a big sign that said 'Procrastination Land' and then it said 'Coming Soon.' And Anger was like, 'When are they gonna start building that place?! It just keeps sitting there!' They haven't made any movement on it. It's such a funny idea. We had trouble figuring out why in this particular story. I won't tell you everything about it, there's some other stuff about it that's really funny. So I'm like, 'This has to be used somehow in the future.'"

Inside Out 2 is bringing back the five core emotions from the first movie: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel will mark the debut of new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14th.