Inside Out 3 Plans Teased by Pixar Exec

Inside Out 2 has been a massive hit for Pixar, with the film breaking box office records and delighting both audiences and critics alike. The film’s massive success has already had some wondering what a third Inside Out film might look like, and while Inside Out 3 hasn’t officially been announced just yet, Pixar executive Pete Docter told Fandango that they’re “thinking of ideas” for where a third movie could go — and that they have a lot to explore and play with.

“We’re in the same place we were after [Inside Out],” Docter said. “We’re just like, ‘Okay, well if we were going to do something, what would it be?’ And we’re kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows?”

He went on to explain that ideas from both Inside Out and Inside Out 2 could make their way into a potential Inside Out 3, talking about how when he directed the first film, he felt like there was a big world to work with that they only saw a portion of.

“I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there,” Docter said. “So, there’s a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn’t work for story reasons — [they] didn’t fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with.”

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is All For Inside Out 3

Earlier this month, Iger was asked by Good Morning America about the possibility of Inside Out 3 becoming a reality and while he didn’t announce anything, he made it clear he “would love” to see the movie get made and then said, “I’ll just leave it at that.”

What is Inside Out 2 About?

Here’s the synopsis for Inside Out 2: “Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The film is directed by Kelsey Mann written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and produced by Mark Nielsen.