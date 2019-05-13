Invader Zim Movie Landing on Netflix This Summer

It’s been nearly a year since fans got their first look at Invader Zim; Enter the Florpus at San Diego Comic-Con last year, but now the long wait is almost over. Netflix announced that the long-awaited Nickelodeon movie will debut on the streaming service this summer.

The announcement comes in a post on Facebook on Monday and doesn’t offer a whole lot of details as to when beyond that the show will arrive “this summer”. Check it out below.

In Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about. The 2D-animated TV movie is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

For fans of Invader Zim, this Netflix news will be very welcome. The tv movie was first announced back in 2017, but numerous delays pushed the film further and further down the road. While the San Diego Comic-Con trailer last year gave fans of the cult-favorite animated series hope that project would eventually arrive, the announcement of the move to Netflix is the first that’s been heard since.

And it looks like Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus won’t be alone in heading to Netflix. Another Nickelodeon project, the Rocko’s Modern Life movie, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, is also going to debut on Netflix, according to NickALive!, news later confirmed by Netflix Family’s official Twitter account.

As previously announced, Horvitz and Simons return as fan-favorites ZIM and GIR in Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, alongside Andy Berman as Dib Membrane and Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane. Additional voice actors reprising their original series roles include: Wingert and McDonald as the Almighty Tallest Irken leaders; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

Invader Zim first debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001, chronicling the efforts of an extraterrestrial named ZIM on a mission to conquer Earth and enslave the human race.

Are you excited that Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is heading to Netflix this summer?