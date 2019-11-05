New IP Man 4 Teaser Trailer Released

A new teaser for IP Man 4 (or IP Man: Legacy) is now out, and you can watch it above. The new teaser brings back series star Donnie Yen for a new battle in the life of legendary Wing Chun Kung Fu master. This particular teaser shows Yen’s IP Man back at his iconic training blocks, beginning the cadence of movements and blows that are his signature Wing Chun style. The intensity builds as the trailer goes on, but ends without delivering the actual wave of martial arts action that fans have come to expect from the series.

So what is the big exciting spectacle at the heart of IP Man 4? Get the full details in the synopsis below:

“Ip Man’s life remains unchanged after his wife’s death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the U.S. only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning.”

The previous IP Man 4 teaser trailer further reveals that IP Man comes ot the US to reconnect with his student Bruce Lee, who has begun teaching Wing Chun in his own school. The “rooted racial discrimination” mentioned in the synopsis sees the IP Man facing the wrath of the US military’s best fighters – including martial arts acting icon, Scott Adkins. If we’re all being honest, it’s the title bout between Yen and Adkins that will be the biggest draw IP Man 4 has. This kind of match up between martial arts movie stars is what “event viewing” is all about.

Returning for Ip Man 4 is Yuen Woo-ping, the acclaimed martial arts cinema choreographer from The Matrix trilogy and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, who helped IP Man 3 to box office success ($156M on a $36M budget). Donnie Yen is dropping Ip Man 4 at an opportune time in his career: the actor will next get a chance to impress US audiences as Commander Tung in Disney’s live-action Mulan next year, while there’s still talk that his Star Wars fan-fav character Chirrut Imwe could show up again, at some point.

IP Man 4 will be in theaters on December 25th.