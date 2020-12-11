Ip Man: Kung Fu Master Trailer Released

Martial artist and actor Dennis To returns as the real-life legendary teacher of the Chinese martial arts form Wing Chun in the trailer for Ip Man: Kung Fu Master, the upcoming film set to open in select theaters as well as on demand on December 11th from Magnet Releasing. The film marks the second time that To has played the martial arts icon, having previously portrayed him in 2010's The Legend is Born - Ip Man.

"This is my second time playing the role of Ip Man. But this time, Ip Man is also the 'Black Knight,' which made me look forward to making the film even more," To said in a press release. "After I got the script, I pondered over and over again. This time I was able to bring the role of Ip Man not only a higher level of Wing Chun skill, but also a deeper level of interpretation."

Per the film's official plot synopsis, "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master harks back to Ip’s early days before the Communist Revolution in 1949. Ip, portrayed by Dennis To for the third time as the martial artist who famously tutored Bruce Lee, was then a police captain who was framed for the murder of a ruthless but honorable mobster, and targeted for vengeance by his dangerous daughter. Forced to quit the force, Ip soon also has to contend with the arrival of the Japanese army in Guangzhou."

In addition to Dennis To, Ip Man: Kung Fu Master also stars Yuan Li Ruoxin, Tong Xiaohu, Yue Dongfen, Chang Qinyuan, Zhao Xioguang, Ren Yu, and Michael Wong. The film is directed by Li Liming. In addition to the official trailer -- which you can check out in the video player -- photos from the film as well as the poster have also been released. You can check them out below.

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master opens in select theaters and on demand on December 11th.