Robert Downey Jr. Has an Iron Man Coffee Maker and You Can Too

Last week Robert Downey Jr. revealed on Facebook that his choice in single-serve Keurig-style novelty coffee makers is Iron Man-themed. This much is not surprising. However, you don’t need to be a billionaire genius to get your hands on this Tony Stark-approved technology.

Indeed, the Marvel Iron-Man coffee maker is available at Amazon and Walmart for only $129.99 with free shipping. So you can enjoy a cup of hot, caffeinated bliss straight from Iron Man’s throat for 13 percent off the list price! Apparently, even billionaire geniuses love a good deal. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Start the day with a heroic cup of coffee. The Iron Man single serve coffee maker provides the flexibility to brew either coffee capsules or ground coffee. Lift the Iron Man mask to access the brew chamber. Insert either a capsule or scoop of a favorite ground coffee and start the brewing cycle with the touch of a button. Choose from a 6, 8 or 10 ounce cup size. The 40 ounce removable water tank offers the added flexibility to fill it from the faucet. Fit a taller mug by simply removing the drip tray. The ground coffee adapter can be used for brewing a favorite blend of coffee and the permanent mesh filter in the adapter makes it easy to rinse off.”

Now that you have the hot coffee situation settled, you might want to pick up this Iron Man mini fridge for your office for $79.95. It can keep six 12oz cans cold, but it also features a heating function for those times that you need to keep your lunch warm. You can even toss in a Captain America waffle maker for the ultimate (albeit slightly dysfunctional) breakfast duo.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.