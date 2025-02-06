Is Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Rebirth?

The Jurassic fandom is at an all-time high this week following the official trailer debut of the newest installment in the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth. The latest film in the Jurassic World franchise sets up new characters, storylines, and dinosaurs for us to immerse ourselves in, marking a fresh start for the series. As the trailer states, “A New Era is Born,” and Jurassic World Rebirth will be released three years after Jurassic World Dominion, the final installment of the trilogy that reenergized the franchise after it lay dormant for over a decade. Rebirth takes place five years after Dominion, but despite the connection between the two films, the cast is entirely different. Fans have now been left wondering if franchise hero Chris Pratt will be appearing in the movie, as his character, Owen Grady, did not grace the screen in the trailer.

Jurassic World Rebirth will see none other than Scarlett Johansson take on the lead role, starring alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, all of whom are prominently featured in the Rebirth trailer with nary a sight of Chris Pratt. The simple answer is that Chris Pratt is not in Jurassic World Rebirth. However, who knows what the film has in store for us in a potential post-credit scene; however, at the moment, there has not been a mention of that either (to date only one Jurassic movie even has a post-credit scene). Pratt and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard are totally absent from the trailer for Gareth Edwards’ upcoming contribution to the franchise, and there’s been no indicator of any appearance.

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Despite the film coming off like a reboot of sorts, Jurassic World Rebirth falls in line with the other recent films in the series, but with a brand new cast. Pratt’s performance as Velociraptor trainer and animal behaviorist Owen Grady was a fan favorite of the last trilogy in the franchise. Despite any of the critiques of all the Jurassic World films, Pratt always shined in the world of each film.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, Johansson plays the role of Zora, who takes part in the discovery that there is a batch of dinosaurs who hold the key that can have life-saving benefits for the human race. The movie switches up on the idea that dinosaurs can exist just about everywhere, as it turns out that Earth is beginning to become inhabitable for them. So now, all surviving creatures must live in isolated environments that reflect Earth from 65 million years ago.

She has a proven track record of holding her own in big-budget tentpole movies. Catch her and the rest of the new cast at the release of Jurassic World Rebirth on July 2nd, 2025.

