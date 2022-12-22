Could Marvel Be Making a Sentry Project?

The Golden Guardian of Good may be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following speculation the Squadron Supreme could be appearing in Thunderbolts, the entirety of social media has shifted to the idea Sentry will serve as the big bad of the film instead. Now, a new rumor suggests Robert Reynolds will get his own series on Disney+ after Thunderbolts hits theaters.

The rumor comes from Twitter superstar @DanielRPK, who shared just that—a series featuring Sentry is in development at Marvel Studios. As of now, nothing else is known about the rumored project.

Who is Sentry?

Sentry—real name Robert Reynolds—is a relatively new addition to the Marvel pantheon. First introduced in the self-titled Sentry #1 courtesy of Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee, the hero was instantly retconned into someone who's always been a part of the source material canon. Thanks to some comic book magic, the heroes of the Marvel Universe simply forget Sentry existed up until his resurgence.

At the most basic level, Sentry is probably most comparable to Superman. While he's not from an alien planet, the two exhibit similar powers in that they're invincible. When it comes to Sentry, however, he's closely aligned with his archnemesis The Void, a villain essentially born out of the worst parts of Sentry's own being.

What is Thunderbolts about?

While Thunderbolts star David Harbour doesn't know the exact details of the Marvel film, the Stranger Things alumnus told ComicBook.com earlier this month he knows the overall story, revealing the closing moments of the film should change the MCU forever.

"I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

