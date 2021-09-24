Hugh Jackman Promotes Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Sparkling Mixers

The only person who seems to troll Ryan Reynolds on social media more than Hugh Jackman is Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. In fact, the former Gossip Girl star had the perfect tweet earlier today when she promoted her new Betty Buzz sparkling mixers. “Well, at least it’s not a celebrity alcohol?,” Lively joked on Twitter, clearly poking fun at Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. “Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say,” Reynolds replied. Turns out, Jackman is a fan of the drinks and took to Instagram today to give Lively a shout-out.

“This is not an #ad and no, I wasn’t asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is absolutely delicious,” Jackman wrote. “You are one of a kind, Blake. You are just fun, you are creative, you are sunshine seven days a week, and you’re a saint for marrying that man. Sorry. Not sorry,” Jackman added in the video. “This wasn’t part of the deal when I bought this video on Cameo,” Reynolds joked in the comments. You can check out Jackman’s video in the post below:

“I don’t drink,” Lively explains on the Betty Buzz website. “I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

Reynolds and Lively aren’t the only people involved in the beverage business. Jackman is the founder of Laughing Man Coffee, and he and Reynolds even made a Sam’s Club commercial last year which promoted their respective beverage companies and supported a good cause.

While promoting Free Guy, Reynolds had a chat with Jess Cagle and teased he had some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to Jackman. During the conversation, Reynolds was shown some things that Jackman had said about him in the past. “First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog poo, it’s dog sh*t, Hugh, let’s get with the program here. Um, and you know, this year I had this great shot that I was going to send him. I was going to send him like a sushi platter, but the whole thing was just made out of old Band-aids,” Reynolds shared. Cagle asked if they should edit that out in order to keep the prank a surprise, and Reynolds replied, “Yes, please. It didn’t. No, actually it’s fine. There’s a dozen other that are coming that are different, uh, different fun surprises, all equally life-threatening.”

You can learn more about Lively’s new mixers here.