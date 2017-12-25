Here’s Where Pennywise Might Have Gone At The End Of Stephen King’s ‘IT’

Warner Bros. unleashed It in September, reintroducing audiences to shapeshifting clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). The first big screen adaptation of author Stephen King‘s famed 1986 novel, It became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time — and the story is far from over.

It: Chapter Two will catch up with the Losers Club — Bill, Beverly, Ben, Mike, Richie, Stanley and Eddie — 27 years after the events of the first movie, where the band of outsiders warded off the interdimensional creature. For now.

In the final moments of It, the sharp-fanged creature does battle with the kids, emboldened by their relationships with one another. Pennywise retreats into the sewer as Bill (Jaeden Lieberher) says Pennywise will starve in its hibernation beneath the cursed town of Derry, Maine.

Wyatt Oleff, who plays Stanley, told CinemaBlend he believes the monster is lying in wait beneath its layer, in a hideout not yet revealed to audiences in the first movie:

“I’m just coming up with this on the spot but it would be really cool if there was like a separate layer to the, what’s that space called? Cistern. If there was like a lower layer to that that would be really cool,” Oleff explained. “Yeah, like his like official nest area.”

Oleff’s proposed hiding spot would suggest something even worse beneath the otherwise sleepy town of Derry, where Pennywise will remain until it strikes back against a middle-aged Losers Club in Chapter Two.

Director Andy Muschietti, who will return to helm the sequel, says the followup will jump back to 1989 in “essential” flashbacks that will reunite It‘s young stars (Lieberher, Oleff, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Grazer).

It already set up Chapter Two, which will see a grown-up Losers Club reunite to once again combat the greatest evil they’ve ever faced.

It is now available to own on Digital HD and releases on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on January 9. It: Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.