How It’s What’s Inside Sets Up a Sequel (and Why it Should Definitely Get One)

Movie fans with a Netflix subscription have slowly been discovering the streamer’s newest horror hit over the past week. Greg Jardin’s thriller-comedy It’s What’s Inside is a body-swap extravaganza set in a mansion, featuring a group of longtime college friends who have a lot of secrets hiding under the surface. The chaos of the film concludes in a surprise twist ending that not only changes how you see everything that happened throughout its runtime, but it also cleverly sets up a unique sequel that it should absolutely get. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for It’s What’s Inside! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the final minutes of It’s What’s Inside, after watching this group of friends scramble between bodies and try to navigate a couple of shocking deaths, we learn that one person wasn’t actually who they pretended to be the entire night. Forbes (David Thompson), who brought the body swap machine to the party, was never the person occupying his own body. It’s revealed that his sister Beatrice (Madison Davenport) actually swapped bodies with him the prior day, stole the machine, and went to the party to pose as Forbes so she could get revenge on the group of people that ruined her life years prior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beatrice exacts her revenge on most of the party and escapes, not only with the body swap machine, but in the body of famous Instagram influencer Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey). At the very end of the movie, we see Beatrice driving down the road in Nikki’s body, a bank account full of money she stole from Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood)

This ending sets It’s What’s Inside up perfectly for a sequel because it wipes the slate almost totally clean. The machine is in the hands of Beatrice, who is a character that has been pretending to be someone else the entire movie, so we don’t know much about who she actually is (outside of what other characters said about her). She’s someone who everyone who watches It’s What’s Inside is interested in learning more about, making her a perfect lead for a second movie.

It’s also made clear that Beatrice has developed something of an addiction to the whole body swapping thing. She’s off on an adventure not to live her life as Nikki, but to enjoy the influencer’s body for a little while before trying out someone else’s. This offers endless opportunities for a sequel because Beatrice is seeking out new body swap experiences. Maybe she has other groups that she feels she needs to exact revenge upon, who knows.

Beatrice as a character is perhaps the best choice to lead a sequel, and she would be doing so in the body of Nikki. The actress who plays Nikki, Alycia Debnam-Carey, is perhaps the most well-known name in the It’s What’s Inside cast, thanks to her tenure as one of the main stars of Fear the Walking Dead (her co-star Colman Domingo served as an EP on It’s What’s Inside).

So you’ve got the most interesting character paired up with the most popular cast member, speeding down the road to a completely bank canvas filled with chaotic body swapping possibilities. Not every movie needs a sequel, but It’s What’s Inside has set such a perfect stage with its ending that a second go-round has got to happen.