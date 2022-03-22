The latest Jackass flick is now streaming. Jackass Forever has officially been added to Paramount+, allowing fans of the franchise to watch Johnny Knoxville and company put their bodies through the wringer once again for our pure entertainment.

Released earlier this year, the Jackass return made a sizable haul at the box office, grossing $77.96 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $11 million. The movie, believe it or not, turns out to be the best-reviewed of the bunch too. It boasts an 86-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which calls the 90-minute movie a “gleefully gonzo franchise revival.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackass Forever is the first Jackass movie to get the Certified Fresh badge.

Beyond Jackass Forever, fans can also look forward to Jackass 4.5, a director’s cut of sorts with additional scenes added that never made the theatrical release.

“I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming,” director Jeff Tremaine told ComicBook.com. “It’s really strong,” Knoxville added.” Tremaine continued, “Yeah … because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

The cast of the flick caught up with the ComicBook.com team earlier this year, and expressed interest in returning for another movie at some point in the future.

“I hope so,” Chris Pontius said. “If the world needs it, we’ll bring it.” Wee Man echoed that sentiment, “We’ll bring it.”

“Oh, another one? Another like, a hundred,” England joked. McGhehey added, “We just got asked how many more that we might make in the year of 2063, by then…”

Paramount’s full synopsis for the flick can be found below.

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

The entire Jackass franchise is now available for streaming on Paramount+.