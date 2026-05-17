7 Jedi Team-Ups Star Wars Has Never Given Us, Even After 49 Years

The Star Wars franchise has given us some pretty incredible team-ups over the last 49 years. Luke and Anakin Skywalker, for example, briefly worked together against dark side spirits in Adam Christopher’s fantastic novel Shadow of the Sith, when Anakin’s Force Ghost came to Luke’s rescue. We recently got Maul teaming up with Jedi against the far greater threats of Darth Vader and his Inquisitors.

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Naturally, the fandom has always longed to see Jedi team-ups. Some of those are pretty much impossible; stories are scattered across the Star Wars timeline (and between canon and Legends). So here are seven Jedi team-ups we’re eager to see, all that have the potential to actually happen.

7. Luke Skywalker and Ezra Bridger

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Played in live-action by Eman Esfandi, Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger left the Star Wars galaxy shortly before the events of A New Hope. He sacrificed himself to exile Grand Admiral Thrawn to the extragalactic planet Peridea, and Palpatine himself believed this changed the course of the galaxy’s history; according to the Empire, Thrawn and Tarkin were the two strategists who could have defeated the Rebel Alliance. But Ezra returned roughly five years after the Emperor’s death, in Ahsoka Season 1.

We know Luke Skywalker was aware of Ezra. The recently-republished in-universe book Secrets of the Jedi is supposedly written by Luke himself, and mentions Ezra’s unique blaster lightsaber. But we’ve never seen the two Jedi team up – and now, because of Ezra’s return at the very time Luke is rebuilding the Jedi Order, it’s actually a possibility. It remains to be seen whether Star Wars will deliver this team-up, likely depending on whether Mark Hamill is willing to play a de-aged Luke Skywalker again.

6. Ahsoka and Omega

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Omega and Ahsoka Tano were two children of the Clone Wars: one the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, the other the youngest (and coolest) creation of the Kaminoan cloners. Omega was raised on Kamino, but was rescued from the planet after the Republic’s fall and spent the Dark Times in the company of Clone Force 99. Given Ahsoka was an Order 66 survivor, and they moved on the fringes of the same circles, most viewers assumed a team-up in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Surprisingly, it didn’t actually happen.

Omega eventually settled on the peaceful world of Pabu, spending most of the Dark Times growing up there. The Bad Batch‘s ending revealed that an adult Omega left Pabu to join the Rebel Alliance during the Galactic Civil War, though, and Ahsoka is known to have been active at that point (she’s believed to have been training Sabine Wren). That means an Omega-Ahsoka team-up is eminently possible, and it would be a delight to see it happen.

5. Qui-Gon Jinn and Kanan Jarrus

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Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn died in The Phantom Menace, but he was the first Jedi in untold ages to become a Force Ghost. Yoda sensed him in Attack of the Clones, but Qui-Gon didn’t really begin training others from the netherworld until the end of the Clone Wars. We last saw the Jedi Master in Obi-Wan Kenobi, when Qui-Gon explained his former apprentice had been too closed off to the Force to interact with him. The interesting question, though, is whether Yoda and Obi-Wan were the only Jedi Qui-Gon mentored.

Kanan Jarrus was another spiritual Jedi, one who would go on to sacrifice himself for the sake of those he loved. Curiously, Star Wars Rebels revealed that Kanan’s spirit too lived on in the Force, albeit in a unique manner given he died on Lothal – a powerful vergence. It would certainly make sense for Star Wars to show a team-up between Qui-Gon and Kanan, perhaps foreshadowing Kanan’s own transition into the netherworld of the Force.

4. Cal Kestis and Ahsoka Tano

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The incredible Jedi games feature another Order 66 survivor, Cal Kestis, who’s become a firm favorite in modern canon. Cal operated at the same time as Ahsoka Tano, and he had a habit of drawing attention to himself; Sam Maggs’ Jedi: Battle Scars reveals he was among the most wanted Jedi in the galaxy. Given that’s the case, it’s easy to see why Ahsoka Tano – who was operating under the radar, trying to spy on the Empire – chose to keep away.

That said, a team-up would still be tremendous. Not least because it would serve to contrast Cal and Ahsoka’s different perspectives, as well as the different ways they worked to undermine the Empire. Cal’s flashy, slightly over-the-top approach is a little reminiscent of the one Anakin Skywalker himself would have taken, which would surely give Ahsoka pause. Especially given Cal is walking a familiar path of Jedi romance, brushing with the dark side.

3. Qui-Gon Jinn and Luke Skywalker

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In canon, Luke Skywalker is only known to have crossed paths with three Force Ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Anakin Skywalker. That initially led to speculation a Force Ghost could only appear to someone they had a strong connection to, but Rae Carson’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization revealed multiple Force Ghosts (including Yoda) had appeared to Leia. That means there’s absolutely no reason Qui-Gon, too, could not team up with Luke.

Canon Luke Skywalker has been a little too “in awe” of the prequel era Jedi, duplicating their methods and manners (most notably in The Book of Boba Fett, where his characterization divided the fanbase). It would be healthy for Luke to meet a rogue Jedi like Qui-Gon, especially one who had such an indirect influence on his own life. We can only hope this happens at some point.

2. Cal Kestis and Quinlan Vos

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Jedi Master Quinlan Vos is no stranger to the dark side. In canon, Quinlan was part of an ill-advised assassination plot to kill Count Dooku, one that meant working with Asajj Ventress. The two became lovers, and Quinlan almost fell to the dark side (but, surprisingly, we now know Asajj was instead redeemed). Quinlan survived Order 66, and he’s known to have played a key role in establishing the Hidden Path, a secret underground to save Jedi and their allies from Imperial forces.

Cal Kestis has a lot in common with Quinlan. He, too, has now fallen in love with a Dathomiri; he, too, is brushing perilously close to the dark side. Most curiously, though, Cal is also involved with the Hidden Path. This is probably the easiest, most natural Jedi team-up on the entire list, and it would be a delight to see Quinlan make his Star Wars return in the third Jedi game.

1. Luke Skywalker and Mill Alibeth

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Mill Alibeth is easily the least-known Jedi on this list, and there’s a reason; she’s only appeared a handful of times in Star Wars canon. Introduced in Mike Chen’s fantastic novel Brotherhood, Mill was Anakin Skywalker’s first student; a Jedi youngling who briefly partnered with him during the Clone Wars, and subsequently left the Order. That’s why Mill survived Order 66, and she operated in the galaxy’s underworld during the Dark Times, doing what good she could against criminal cartels such as Crimson Dawn. She later became a bounty hunter, and lived long enough to try to take down Rey.

Mill is one of the most enjoyable new characters in Star Wars canon, and she’d give Luke a very different perspective on his father. It would also be fascinating to see her reaction when she learned Anakin, her mentor, became Darth Vader. This is one Jedi team-up that’s simply got to happen.

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