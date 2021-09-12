Jackass Forever Star Steve-O Speaks Out on Rumor That Delay Is Bam Margera’s Fault

Jackass Forever, the first Jackass film since Jackass 3D hit theaters in 2010, is one of the latest movies to get pushed back due to the pandemic. The film was scheduled to be released next month but has been moved to February. There have been rumors that the reason for the movie’s delay isn’t actually COVID, but rather the recent lawsuit by longtime Bam Margera. Margera was reportedly cut from the upcoming movie, which has led to a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, Dickhouse Entertainment, and more. In addition to seeking monetary relief, Margera was hoping the court would stop the release of Jackass Forever. However, TMZ recently caught up with Steve-O, and he laughed off the idea that the delay is due to the suit.

“A lot of people speculate that it was because of Bam and his lawsuit, but no, it’s just because of Covid,” Steve-O explained. “The comfort level for the public to go to movie theatres has dropped down.” He added, “I tell you this man, I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit. I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd… I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.”

Margera’s suit alleges that while he was in rehab in 2019, Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze approached him with a “Wellness Agreement” which required “countless breathalyzer and urinalysis tests” as a means of maintaining employment on any and all future Jackass projects. Margera claims that he didn’t violate the terms but was fired anyway after one test revealed he’d taken Adderall, for which he says to have had a prescription. The suit also alleges that Margera filmed scenes for the upcoming movie before being let go and that many of his “dozens of ideas for inclusion in the film” are being used.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville previously said in an interview with GQ. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it….I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

In addition to Steve-O and Knoxville, Jackass Forever will feature Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. Jackass Forever will also make some new additions to the cast in the form of Jasper Dolphin from Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad, Sean McInerney aka Poopies, Zach Holmes aka Zackass from Too Stupid to Die, and more.

Jackass Forever is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 4th.