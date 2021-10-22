Jackass 4 Gets Official Title, First-Look Images

✖

The beloved Jackass crew is back for one more feature film, returning to the screen with their dangerous and hilarious antics. While the new movie has been known to this point as Jackass 4, Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios finally unveiled the official title on Monday morning. The film is called Jackass Forever, which is a fitting title given the love that this crew of misfits has earned from fans over the years, and the long-lasting legacy they've built for themselves.

In addition to the official title reveal, Monday's announcement featured the first images from Jackass Forever, along with the new additions to the cast. Take a look!

stoked to share im in the upcoming movie #JackassForever hitting theatres October 22! Here’s your FIRST LOOK. Don’t miss the trailer debut on Tuesday, July 20, and follow the new Instagram page @Jackass for more!https://t.co/4YT06fsJAu pic.twitter.com/F9JdHObiXo — Rachel Wolfson (@wolfiecomedy) July 11, 2021

Jackass also launched an official Instagram account to help hype up the new movie, and all of the new images were shared there as well.

Jackass Forever features returning Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who produced alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Jackass Forever:

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever."

Jackass Forever arrives in theaters on October 22nd.