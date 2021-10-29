Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Netflix Movie Is Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix for a new thriller called The Guilty, which follows one police officer stuck in a call center trying to solve a terrifying crime over the phone. The film received positive reviews after its release earlier this month and has since proven itself a success for Netflix. During the week of its debut, The Guilty was the most watched movie on any streaming service.

Nielsen recently released the streaming statistics for the week of September 27th to October 3rd, and The Guilty found itself on top of the charts for that period of time. According to Nielsen, The Guilty was streamed for a total of 469 million minutes that week, beating out other films like The Starling, Grown Ups, and Hocus Pocus.

Perhaps the most impressive part of The Guilty‘s chart performance is that it wasn’t even available to watch for half of the counted week. The film debuted on Netflix on October 1st, three days after Nielsen started counting that week’s numbers. In just half the time, The Guilty was able to top second-place movie My Little Pony: A New Generation by more than 70 million minutes.

The Guilty is a unique kind of thriller, since only one character is ever really on camera. Outside of Gyllenhall’s lead officer, the other characters in the film are just voices on the other end of a phone.

“I think mostly the challenge is that I’m a pretty physical actor,” Gyllenhaal told . “So I like being in my body and moving around and I was just isolated in a chair, I couldn’t really move. But I also think that was a really interesting experience because it added to my attention and a desire and a frustration and there are a lot of feelings that came from that. I always knew it was going to be a movie about listening to other people, that’s what acting is. The first thing you learn, the first thing any acting teacher says is that acting’s all about listening. But, truthfully, it’s really the other actors in this movie that do the acting for me. We’re listening to them more than we’re listening to me and they’re all so incredible in it. So it’s really them.”

