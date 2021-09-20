Abandoned McDonald’s With Jurassic Park Promos From The Nineties Goes Viral

An abandoned McDonald’s restaurant has gone viral online, since it is still decorated in promotional materials for the original Jurassic Park movie, as well as other iconic promos from some 1990s TV and movie franchises. The McDonald’s in question is located on Adak Island, a remote location in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, out in the northern Pacific Ocean. A Twitter user named @RealJezebelley put up a post about the Adak Island McDonald’s, spotlighting its promo ads for Jurassic Park and Bobby’s World, in particular. Naturally, fans of those franchises took quick notice, as this McDonald’s is suddenly something of an all-important time capsule to die-hard fans and collectors.
“Abandoned McDonald’s on remote Alaskan island still has the menu up with Bobby’s World and Jurassic Park promos.” –@RealJezebelley
Adak Island has been a major point of fascination for years now. The location was an Army and Naval base for many years until it closed in the late 1990s. The location is now stuck in time, and as such has become a destination of intrigue for tourists and history buffs. In the digital age, this real-life glimpse into the past is a great source of content for everything from YouTube videos to TikToks,
You can get the official details about Adak Islands and its facilities, via the National Park Service:
On the Western Front
Adak Army Base and Adak Naval Operating Base were the westernmost bases in the nation for a short while. Located about 1,400 air miles southwest of Anchorage, Adak Naval Base remained active until the late 1990s. It is one of eight National Historic Landmarks in Alaska that was designated to commemorate the World War II in Alaska.
Attacks on American Soil
When the Japanese bombed Unalaska Island and invaded Attu and Kiska islands in June 1942, American defenses in the Aleutians consisted of an army and naval base at Unalaska and an army airfield on nearby Umnak Island, both 700 miles east of Kiska. Although bombers could reach Kiska, they could not be escorted by shorter-range fighters. The need for an Aleutian advance base further west became urgent. Establishing a base on Adak, about 250 miles from Kiska, allowed U.S. forces to mount a successful offensive against the two Japanese-held islands. Construction began on September 1, 1942 and was completed by the end of 1943 with the first bombers carrying out missions from the base on September 14, 1942.
As the most westerly American base Adak allowed for intensified bombing (with fighter plane protection) of the Japanese garrisons. As the most westerly naval operations base from the fall of 1942 to the end of the campaign, it provided support to the ships and submarines of the North Pacific Force in their fight against the enemy in northern waters. Its excellent harbor provided shelter for the assembly of a large task force for the assault on Kiska. And its rugged tundra-covered terrain and fierce weather provided ideal conditions for training the Allied invasion force in amphibious warfare in the Aleutians. Had a northern invasion of Japan’s Home Islands occurred, as was once proposed, Adak’s Reserve Depot would have provided the essential materiel for such an undertaking.
Attu, Kiska, and much of Adak are part of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 1913.