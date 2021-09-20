Abandoned McDonald’s With Jurassic Park Promos From The Nineties Goes Viral

An abandoned McDonald’s restaurant has gone viral online, since it is still decorated in promotional materials for the original Jurassic Park movie, as well as other iconic promos from some 1990s TV and movie franchises. The McDonald’s in question is located on Adak Island, a remote location in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, out in the northern Pacific Ocean. A Twitter user named @RealJezebelley put up a post about the Adak Island McDonald’s, spotlighting its promo ads for Jurassic Park and Bobby’s World, in particular. Naturally, fans of those franchises took quick notice, as this McDonald’s is suddenly something of an all-important time capsule to die-hard fans and collectors.

“Abandoned McDonald’s on remote Alaskan island still has the menu up with Bobby’s World and Jurassic Park promos.” –@RealJezebelley

Adak Island has been a major point of fascination for years now. The location was an Army and Naval base for many years until it closed in the late 1990s. The location is now stuck in time, and as such has become a destination of intrigue for tourists and history buffs. In the digital age, this real-life glimpse into the past is a great source of content for everything from YouTube videos to TikToks,

