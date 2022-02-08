Dina Eaton, James Bond Music Editor, Dies at 70

Dina Eaton, a British music editor famous for working on the James Bond franchise has died at the age of 70. She also worked with Michael Cimino, John Singleton, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Edgar Wright over the course of her career. On the first day of February, Eaton had some complications from a medical procedure in Kingston, England. The Hollywood Reporter learned of her passing through fellow editor William Webb. The music figure has previously beat cancer twice.

Over a ten year run fro 1998-2008 with Eon Productions, she edited over 50 films. Of course those entries include the 007 franchise. But, Eaton in particular teamed with composer David Arnold on Roger Spottiswoode’s Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997. Two years later she helped bring Michael Apted’s The World Is Not Enough to life. Then in the 2000s she would follow with Lee Tamahori’s Die Another Day in 2002, Martin Campbell ‘s Casino Royale four years later, and round it off with Marc Forster’s Quantum of Solace in 2008.

Eaton’s path to film was a bit unconventional. Born in 1951, she completed a communication and design course in her youth at Oxford Polytechnic. From there, John Jympson gave her a chance at editing with The Dove in 1974 and then Mr Quilp in the following year. Jim Henson fans will note that she helped with the music editing on The Great Muppet Caper alongside Michael Clifford in 1981. Other geek media favorites like The Dark Crystal alongside composer Trevor Jones shortly after.

After meeting on Mr Quilp, Eaton married British director Michael Tuchner. They were wed from 1987 until the filmmaker’s passing in 2017. Her last film completed was The Mercy in 2018. Eaton is survived by her mother Joan and her sister Jo.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Eaton family at this tme.