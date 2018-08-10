James Bond: This Is What Idris Elba Could Look Like as 007

Idris Elba has long been suggested for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig leaves the role, and with recent rumors suggesting it could possibly happen, a new image reveals what he could look like in the role.

The latest rumors surrounding the James Bond franchise come from The Equalizer II director Antonine Fuqua, who revealed that Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli is looking for a black Bond to carry on the franchise after Daniel Craig’s final film, Bond 25. Thanks to artist BossLogic we have a look at what that could look like, and many would love to see this vision become a reality.

The image features Elba sporting an all-black suit with a red shirt and handkerchief as he holds a machine gun over his shoulder. Judging from other roles he’s played, the charming super-spy thing shouldn’t be a problem for Elba. You can check out the image below.

We may have gotten our new #007 @idriselba this would be awesome! I wonder who is on the short list 🤔 I would love to see #henrycavill in this movie, he mentioned 007 but I’d like see him as the big bad pic.twitter.com/G89BojFwaO — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 10, 2018

“We may have gotten our new #007 @idriselba this would be awesome! I wonder who is on the short list 🤔 I would love to see #henrycavill in this movie, he mentioned 007 but I’d like see him as the big bad,” the tweet reads.

As the caption makes mention of, Henry Cavill has also been someone fans could see taking the role after Craig, and in a recent interview, he seemed to be down for the idea as well.

“I think Bond would be a really fun role,” Cavill told Yahoo Movies. “It’s British, it’s cool. I think now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well. Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts — I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit — I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask, I would say yes.”

Neither will show up in Bond 25 though, as that will be Craig’s final film in the vaunted role. Bond 25 will be directed by Danny Boyle and stars Craig, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Rory Kinnear.

Bond 25 hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

What do you think of an Idris Elba Bond? Let us know in the comments!