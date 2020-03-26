James Bond and John Wick Funny or Die Video Imagines a Crossover Romance Between Two Killers

James Bond is one of the world’s best super spies, while John Wick is one of the world’s deadliest hitmen, so you might expect a crossover to have them attempting to do what they do best and take each other down (or in Wick’s case, out). That is far from the case with Funny or Die‘s latest video, which actually envisions the two beloved icons as a love story that hasn’t had the chance to flourish because of circumstances out of their control. That’s right, James Bond and John Wick are two killers just looking for love in this new incarnation, and it would seem that Funny or Die really outdid themselves with their latest creation. You can watch the full video below.

The video splices together clips from Daniel Craig‘s James Bond films with Keanu Reeves‘ three John Wick movies to create something hilarious and full of the action you’ve come to expect from both franchises. The two attempt to find love in the midst of all the bullets and gin, and despite all the chaos around them, they manage to do just that.

The video included the caption "James Bond and John Wick's love is bulletproof."

While we are still waiting to hear more on John Wick’s return to the big screen, Bond is making his way to the screen one last time with Craig in the role, which hits later this year.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig (James Bond), Ana de Armas (Paloma), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Lashana Lynch (Nomi), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rami Malek (Safin), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Billy Magnussen (Logan Ash), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), and David Dencik (Valdo Obruchev). You can check out the official description below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time To Die is set to hit theaters on November 25th.

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments!