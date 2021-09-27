James Bond: No Time To Die Premiere To Stream On Facebook

James Bond: No Time to Die will stream its world premiere on Facebook, where fans all over the world can view it. No Time To Die will hold its premiere in London, the traditional place for the James Bond franchise to kick off its latest films. According to a report from Variety, Facebook “has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.” That’s right, No Time to Die‘s premiere will be giving fans the opportunity to really be a part of the occasion!

The premiere for James Bond No Time to Die will be broadcast from 5:30pm to 7:05pm local time in London, with presenter Clara Amfo hosting. Fans won’t just be able to watch the No Time to Die premiere – they will also be able to utilize social media tools like live comments, captions, and submitting questions that may or may not get pitched to talent. Variety notes that for Oculus users, “the red carpet live stream through the updated ‘Oculus Venues’ app.” Instagram will also be included in the event, offering fans an interactive AR filter that will let them incorporate themselves into 007’s iconic opening sequence.

If you are wondering, let’s just make it clear: Sony will NOT be streaming No Time to Die over Facebook during the premiere. Bond fans will still have to go out to theaters if they want to see the film.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated film releases of the past two years and a landmark 25th film in the beloved global franchise,” said Facebook’s Anna Higgs, head of entertainment partnerships for Northern Europe. “With COVID restrictions still in place, it’s been a priority for us to work with the Bond team to ensure fans across our platforms are able to enjoy the build-up with friends and communities — wherever they are in the world.”

Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions.

No Time to Die will premiere in the UK on September 30th and in the US on October 8th.