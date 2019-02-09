Leaked ‘Avatar’ Sequel Titles Are Real, but No Final Decisions Have Been Made

Avatar mastermind James Cameron has confirmed the legitimacy of four sequel titles leaked by the BBC in November.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” Cameron told ET before relenting. “All right, here’s what I’ll tell ya. Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The named titles include Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Cameron said in 2012 he had an aversion to calling the first sequel “Avatar 2,” explaining at the Visual Effects Society Awards, “[Jake] is not an avatar anymore, is he? Maybe we’ll call it Na’vi.”



The Terminator and Titanic filmmaker again pens and directs the planned four-movie arc, two of which are “well into production,” producer Jon Landau told ComicBook.com.

“We’ve completed our performance capture with Sam [Worthington] and Zoe [Saldana] and Stephen Lang and Cliff Curtis and Sigourney Weaver and a great group of young kids.

“We’ve been capturing not just on a stage but in a 500,000 gallon water tank, below the water, above the water. Jim has written into the scripts all of the stuff that people would expect from an Avatar sequel. A story that completes itself, an emotional journey in a world like you’ve never seen.”

Despite Disney CEO Bob Iger remarking Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have not yet received an official green light, Landau is confident the five-movie saga will come to fruition under Disney after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

“If Fox made the choice to sell we’re very glad it was to Disney,” he said.

“We’ve had now a six-year plus relationship with Disney building Pandora, the World of Avatar in Orlando. They got to know us, we got to know them. Bob Iger is thrilled with the collaboration that we’ve had in creating Pandora which is the highest rated land and attractions and food service, QSR, that they’ve ever had. So we are looking forward to a very exciting future with Disney.”

The first Avatar sequel is dated December 18, 2020, ahead of Avatar 3 December 17, 2021. Avatar 4 and 5 are tentatively dated December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025, respectively.