James Corden & Josh Gad Get Fired From Hobbs & Shaw but Land Toy Story 4 Job in Viral Video

This summer has brought a pretty wide array of blockbusters to the multiplex, but a new video from The Late Late Show with James Corden puts a hilarious perspective on some of the newest movies. On Monday, The Late Late Show debuted a video featuring Corden and actor Josh Gad, in which they joke about how they were previously “fired” from both Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

The video imagines what key scenes from both of those movies would be like with Corden and Gad in the main roles, before revealing a role that they were ultimately “cast” in. The duo then don Buzz Lightyear and Woody costumes from Toy Story — but only end up spinning a sign to advertise Toy Story 4.

This video comes as Gad and Corden are set to appear in two of the most buzzed-about movies yet to debut this year – Frozen 2 and Cats, respectively. Gad will one again be portraying the lovable snowman Olaf in Frozen 2, and he recently made a pretty bold claim about the sequel.

“Can I just say something outrageous?” Gad said during a late-night appearance earlier this month. “I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say this, but can I just say I think the songs are even better in this movie. Now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good. Bobby Lopez and Kristin Lopez, who wrote the original, they came back and did songs that are just [phenomenal]. That’s the big concern. How do you top those [Frozen] songs. They’re even catchier, I’m sorry to say.”

Frozen 2 sees royal sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and magic-powered queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) going beyond their kingdom of Arendelle on a journey to uncover the mysterious forces behind Elsa’s icy powers.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it.” Bell, told ComicBook.com last month. “What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen.”

“It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators.” Bell added. “What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

