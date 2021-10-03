James Gunn Confirms Top Secret DC Comics Project After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It’s no secret that James Gunn is one of the busiest filmmakers in superhero cinema. Weeks ago, he finally released The Suicide Squad to critical acclaim and he’s already in deep pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, some cast members of the hit Marvel franchise have said they’re set to start filming in a matter of weeks. When principal photography wraps on both Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, however, it looks like Gunn is departing the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again.

As the norm with his social media presence, a candid Gunn revealed Sunday afternoon he’s already actively developing another DC project outside of his Peacemaker series for HBO Max.

“Yes, I’m developing another DC project besides Peacemaker,” Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter.

The tweets sprung from a conversation fans were having about Gunn’s comments on an Instagram post celebrating his six-year anniversary with girlfriend Jennifer Holland. There, Gunn said his secret DC project was “something else” than Deadshot vs. Bloodsport and confirmed there’d be no mention of it at DC FanDome later this month.

Gunn’s the only director to helm a movie in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, a result of his once-upon-a-time firing by the powers that be at Disney.

“I think the joke at Marvel’s expense is the fact that we got James Gunn,” The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran said while ComicBook.com visited the film’s set in 2019. “So, that’s the biggest joke.”

“He got fired on a Friday in July, and on Tuesday Toby came to me and said, ‘Tell James Gunn that whatever he wants to do at Warner Brothers, we want him for it. Just tell us what he wants to do,’” Safran added. “So it was two days later. So internal discussions were incredibly easy. It just felt like James did not merit the treatment that he got, and ultimately, Disney felt the same way and reversed their decision. But it was immediate.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

