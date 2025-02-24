Jason Momoa’s Lobo Looks Comic Accurate According to DC Studios Bosses

Jason Momoa is already well-known to comic book fans, having previously played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. However, now that the shared cinematic universe has been reorganized as DC Studios under filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, it was recently announced that Momoa will return as the beloved alien bounty hunter, Lobo, in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. During a press event for DC Studios that ComicBook attended, Gunn was asked what Momoa’s Lobo will look like, to which he responded, “He looks like Lobo…. He looks like Lobo anyway, but he looks more like Lobo, his skin is a different color.”

Fans will undoubtedly be delighted to know that the live-action version of the character will stay true to his comic book counterpart’s appearance, though to be fair, Gunn does have a point in that Momoa already looks the part. Honestly, he looks far more like Lobo than Arthur Curry / Aquaman, so it’s nice to know that this wrong will soon be righted. Heck, even Momoa himself campaigned to play Lobo, showing far more enthusiasm for that character than Aquaman.

Still, it will be some time before fans will see the actor in his full space renegade outfit; according to Gunn, it’s “going to be a while, to be frank, because, you know, it’s all in outer space. With Superman, we were sort of forced, because we knew we were going to shoot outside for weeks. So we throw something out there, but with Jason, I’m not sure. I don’t want to be cocky, because you never know.”

Emmett J. Scanlan portrayed the alien bounty hunter on the SyFy series Krypton, but so far that has been the only live-action version of the character. However, there have been other attempts to bring Lobo to the big screen, as Guy Ritchie was tapped to direct a film adaptation based on him which never happened, followed by Brad Peyton looking to take a crack at a Lobo film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead, which also never got off the ground. Michael Bay was even courted for a Lobo project, but that, too, never saw the light of day.

There are far more famous characters who have not yet been confirmed to appear in DC Studios’ shared cinematic universe; when asked why Lobo was picked to appear in Supergirl, Gunn had a fascinating justification: “Deadpool was about to come out, and everybody’s like, oh, you know, who is this guy?…But, I mean, if you’re a comic book fan, you know Deadpool’s an enormous character, tons of people love him,” the director stated. “There’s some fuel behind him, same thing with Harley Quinn coming out in Suicide Squad, like she’s not well known by everyone, but there is a lot of fandom behind Harley Quinn. And Lobo is one of those characters…Those are characters that have a lot of people behind them and who love them, but aren’t known by the general public in the way Wonder Woman or Superman.”

Fans will be able to see Momoa as Lobo when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.