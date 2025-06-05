James Gunn Confirms Superman Movie Post-Credits Scenes (What Could They Be?)

James Gunn’s Superman has more momentum than a locomotive. As the first film in the relaunched DC Universe that the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is shepherding into existence alongside DC Studios co-chief and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran, the previously-titled Superman: Legacy is the “true start” of the new continuity that was introduced in Creature Commandos and continues in Peacemaker season 2. All three of the Gunn-scripted projects are connected and are leading the charge in the first chapter that Safran and Gunn are calling Gods and Monsters.

Expect some seed-planting in Superman, which Gunn confirms to have at least one post-credits scene. On Threads, the director-writer-producer revealed Superman‘s 129-minute runtime is “inclusive of credits/post credits,” signaling for fans to remain seated once the credits start to roll.

Gunn bookended 2021’s The Suicide Squad with a mid-credits scene revealing that the Weasel (Sean Gunn) survived the film’s lethal opening sequence, and Gunn included a post-credits scene setting up Peacemaker’s (John Cena) survival and return in his own HBO Max series. Gunn’s final Marvel film, 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, used a mid-credits scene to introduce a new team of Guardians before setting up the return of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord in a post-credits teaser.

The Superman post-credits scenes are being kept locked away in the Fortress of Solitude, but seeing as how the next DCU film is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we could see Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El — cousin of David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Kal-El — make her debut ahead of her own movie next summer. There’s also the potential for post-credits scenes to set up the next two DCU series: Peacemaker and Lanterns.

General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is the connective tissue linking Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2, with Grillo’s character appearing across all three projects taking place in release order. And we know that ring-slinging Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), a member of what he alone refers to as the “Justice Gang,” will be reprising his Superman role in both Peacemaker later this year and HBO’s Lanterns in 2026. The latter stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, who in the comics is the first human Green Lantern and is a founding member of the Justice League alongside Superman.

Although Superman largely stands alone and kicks off with Superman already established alongside metahumans like Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the first DC Studios film also sets up a few stories still to come in Gods and Monsters.

“Everything needs to stand by itself. I don’t want somebody to have to go see this movie and be relying on anything else. Now listen, once we get down the line, that may change a little bit,” Gunn said during a press event for the Superman trailer reveal. “Are seeds being planted? Yes, there’s seeds being planted, but that is never going to be the predominant thing in any scene for me.”

“It’s always about getting to the next scene. What’s in the moment? How are we making this movie the best we can be? And it’s going to stay like that as much as I can possibly make it like that,” Gunn continued.

DC Studios’ Superman — starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, with Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. — soars into theaters on July 11.