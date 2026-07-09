Tom Brittney Addresses the DCU Batman Casting Reports, Calls Them “Wonderful Rumors”

One of the most eagerly anticipated pieces of information about the DCU is, as one might expect, about Batman. While there’ve been few updates about The Brave and the Bold while Warner Bros. ramps up for The Batman: Part II, who will be next to play the Dark Knight looms large for fans and last month, a casting report suggested that not only has the actor been found, but he’s also no one you’d expect. New rumors homed in a bit further with reports that UnREAL and Grantchester star Tom Brittney was the choice for the DCU’s Batman and now, Brittney himself is weighing in, though his reaction might not dispel rumors anytime soon.

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In an appearance on Good Day New York (Via DC Film News), Brittney was directly asked about the Batman rumors and while it was pretty much a given he wouldn’t outright confirm anything, his denial was pretty interesting. Brittney initially played coy about Batman generally before calling the rumors “just lovely wonderful rumors.”

“I know nothing. I know nothing about this, this crazy rumor. I don’t know anything,” he said. “No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely wonderful rumors.”

Tom Brittney addresses those DCU BATMAN rumors:



“No comment. I know nothing. Just lovely wonderful rumors.” pic.twitter.com/wfh78J6Asq — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 9, 2026

Brittney’s Denial Has Fans More Convinced Than Ever He’s Batman

As you can see for yourself in the video clip, Brittney’s response isn’t exactly convincing. Now, I’m not saying he’s not telling the truth—he may not know anything and the casting rumors may be exactly that and he’s just having a nice time in the interview—but fans are convinced that he’s less denying the rumor and more just not confirming. As one commenter noted, his response “sound(s) like Bruce Wayne denying it to me,” and if we’re being honest, it kind of does.

Of course, we obviously have to wait for any official confirmation to know if Brittney is going to be the next Batman or not, but based on the reactions to this media appearance, it seems like fans might be getting a bit more on board with the idea than they were when the rumors first started circulating. Initially and unsurprisingly, the DCU fandom was divided over the idea of Brittney as Batman, despite the actor having been a popular fancast for some time. The biggest issue for some is his age as the DCU Batman was expected to be older, but for some who aren’t particularly familiar with the actor, this interview is letting them see and hear him and, well, he’s winning them over.

Of course, if Brittney does end up being the DCU’s Batman, it likely means that everything we thought we knew about The Brave and the Bold has shifted. When the film was originally pitched, it would have centered around the relationship between an older Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian. Of course, as of last year, the film was still being written and we know that things can and have shifted since the film was originally announced. The direction The Brave and the Bold is going now could be much different and could have room for a younger than we expect Batman, which would open things up for Brittney. What we do know for sure is that the version of Batman we’ll get in the film will be, as Gunn previously put it, a “f***ing maniac”. That means we’ll need someone who can go dark and volatile—and Brittney seems very well-suited in terms of his acting chops for that.

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