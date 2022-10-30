Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween

We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.

"It's Halloween and I'm in MY E L E M E N T. THE DIVA P L A V A L A G U N A 💙🛸🥶👽🖖🏾 #thefifthelement ALL THE LOVE TO MY TEAM: Costume: @alexnavarrodesigns, SFX Makeup & Diva head: @nikogonzalezfx, @catpaschen @dyadmufx, Headpiece: @sarahsokolmillinery, Style: @mandelkorn, Photos: @nijmeddin," Monáe wrote on Instagram. You can check out her photos below:

Who Is Janelle Monáe Playing in Glass Onion?

Monáe is best known for her music career, but she's also starred in some big films such as Hidden Figures and Moonlight, and will soon be seen again in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She's playing Cassandra "Andi" Brand, a tech entrepreneur and the ex-business partner of Miles (Edward Norton). In addition to Monáe and Norton, the movie will see the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc who will be solving a brand new mystery. The movie will also feature Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

Why Is Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie will play in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Happy Halloweekend!