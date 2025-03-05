Jaws Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Theatrical Re-Release, New Merch, and More

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Peter Benchley’s novel Jaws not only put the filmmaker himself on the map, but the excitement surrounding the picture helped birth the concept of a “blockbuster.” This year, the film is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and while many fans pay respects to the project every summer, the coming months will mark even more exciting opportunities to show your love for the project. In addition to an all-new exhibit launching at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, fans around the country will be able to flock to their local theaters for repertory screenings, as well as a variety of beloved brands unveiling all-new merchandise that pays tribute to the classic.

Per press release, “On June 20, 1975, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws was unleashed by Universal Pictures, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. Now, 50 years later, the film remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history. To mark this milestone, a nearly year-long celebration has kicked off through a theatrical re-release, an anniversary edition on Digital and Blu-ray, summer streaming on Peacock of the film, all-new merchandise in various categories and much more — including the upcoming Jaws: The Exhibition, planned by the Academy Museum. The most epic summer blockbuster is back and bigger than ever!”

“As announced during the 97th Oscars telecast this past weekend, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will debut Jaws: The Exhibition on view beginning September 14th, with tickets available now. The Academy Museum exhibition, the first ever of this size dedicated to a specific film, celebrates the Academy’s largest collection object—the sole surviving shark from Jaws —and is timed to the film’s landmark anniversary. Visitors will step into the world of the iconic film, scene-by-scene, as it translates the movie into a spatial experience with over 200 original objects including concept illustrations, costumes and props. To top it off, exclusive new merchandise will be available in the Academy Museum Store celebrating the legacy of the film.

“In April, the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival will host the first theatrical screening of the year with a special 50th anniversary presentation of the film. Fans around the country can also join in on the celebration beginning on August 29th through September 4th when Jaws returns to the big screen.

“Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will kick off its summer-long Jaws celebration over Memorial Day weekend this May. Their theaters nationwide will be hosting Jaws Movie Party screenings featuring a special menu and fun props along with limited-edition popcorn buckets and merchandise. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, special Jaws on the Water screenings will take place at Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, this June and July. Additionally, in the most fitting of locations — Martha’s Vineyard — fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience on June 21st as part of the Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow, in partnership with The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and Circuit Arts.

“For those looking to venture to Amity Island from the comfort of their own home, Jaws will be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting June 15th along with Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge. For the ultimate Jaws fans, a 50th-Anniversary special edition of the film will be re-released on Digital and Disc with all-new bonus material this summer.

“The anniversary continues by celebrating one of the most iconic achievements in film music history. In collaboration with Back Lot Music and Universal Pictures, Mondo will release a definitive and newly remastered presentation of the legendary score by John Williams on 2xLP vinyl.

Featuring the film’s iconic imagery and memorable scenes and quotes, new products across fashion, toys, publishing, collectible partners and more are available now and coming soon including:

Big Shark, Little Boat: A Book of Opposites by Penguin Random House

Eastpak Jaws Collection

Fisher-Price Little People Collector Jaws

Goodr Jaws Sunglasses

H&M Jaws T-Shirt

Jaws Wine by Fior di Sole

Jaws Resin Dunny by Kidrobot

Jaws x Nautica

Jaws Collectibles from NECA

Jaws Pinball Machine by Stern Pinball

Jaws x Vineyard Vines

LEGO Ideas Jaws Set

The Official Jaws Coloring Book by Scholastic

UNIQLO Jaws Collection

WOW Sports Jaws Pool Float & Noodle

Later this year, new merchandise will be available from:

Aurimoda

Aykroyd TDP

Boston Scally

Fashion UK

Funko

G Mason

Her Universe

Hey Dude

Hot Topic

Hunter Price

Hybrid

Iron Gut / Fanatics

Loungefly

McFarlane Toys

Mondo

Park Agencies

Poetic Brands

RSVLTS

Rubber Road

Sinsay

Universal UNIVRS at Liverpool

USAopoly

Zara Kids

“Those looking for a virtual Jaws adventure can experience the terrifying action-thriller come to life in Funko Fusion, the crossover action-adventure game, which features a level and quests inspired by the film. Roblox fans can get in on the action as well with Jaws: Infested Waters, an immersive adrenaline-charged experience that revolves around the iconic tension between the dangerous great white shark and Amity Island locals, faithfully echoing the edge-of-your-seat suspense of the iconic film.

“While adoring fans around the world can celebrate Jaws year-round at Universal Studios theme parks, there are some special surprises in store to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic film. Beginning in May at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, an all-new collection of merchandise themed to the anniversary will be available including a new sipper, bucket hat, baseball cap, crossbody bag, cooler bag, and more.

“At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can indulge in specialty food and beverage at Chez Alcatraz, snap a picture with the hanging great white shark himself and in the summer, experience Universal Mega Movie Parade featuring fan-favorite characters from the film and a live marching drum line performing the iconic movie score alongside an incredibly themed float.

“At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can come face-to-face with the menacing great white shark during their visit to Amity Island on the world-famous Studio Tour with additional celebratory activities to be announced soon.

“Universal Studios Japan is the ultimate destination for Jaws fans with an entire area themed to Amity Village including the Jaws attraction, Amity Landing Restaurant, unique merchandise, a photo-op with the iconic shark itself and more.”

