Universal Orlando Opening New Tribute Store Honoring Jaws, E.T., and More

Universal Orlando Resort is a go-to destination for fans who want to celebrate the many iconic worlds the movie studio has developed, whether that be through immersive experiences or even just by surrounding themselves with like-minded fans. Exclusive collectibles and merchandise are other reasons fans head to the destination, and Universal Orlando is set to give us even more reason to head there this summer, as an all-new Summer Tribute Store will be opening this week that honors some of the most iconic brands from the movie studio, which includes Jaws, Ghostbusters, E.T., and Back to the Future. You can head to universalorlando.com for more details before the new Summer Tribute Store opens on May 24th.

Per press release, "Starting May 24th, Universal Orlando Resort guests can rediscover some of their favorite memories from Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jaws, and Shrek as they shop at the new Summer Tribute Store. Inspired by some of the iconic movies featured in the upcoming collection of new experiences opening at Universal Orlando this summer, this new limited-time store will invite guests to explore a 1980s-themed retail space that celebrates these beloved classics with special props, photo ops, merchandise and so much more."

"Located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, this year's Summer Tribute Store will transport guests to 'The Tribute Store Plaza' -- a 1980s shopping mall featuring three highly immersive 'mega' rooms -- the nostalgic Mega Video Rental video store, a retro Mega Castle Arcade, and the majestic Tribute Theatre. As guests explore the shop, they'll discover various photo opportunities and countless Easter eggs inspired by familiar characters and moments from each of the films.

"The new Tribute Store will feature a variety of new collections full of apparel, accessories, home goods, and more themed to the films, including a colorful new Shrek assortment, an E.T. outdoors-inspired line, Ghostbusters out-of-this-world goods, Jaws nautical merchandise, and so much more. Later this summer, the store will also carry the all-new interactive bubble wands inspired by DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Illumination's Minions, and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World that include fun features that allows them to interact with each other as well as with specific floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade when it debuts on July 3rd."

The new Summer Tribute Store opens at Universal Orlando Resort on May 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new store? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!