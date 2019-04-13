Chris Hemsworth Joins the Cast of Kevin Smith’s ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

In some of the most surprising news today, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth apparently has a cameo role in Kevin Smith‘s upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The filmmaker made the announcement earlier today in a lengthy post on Instagram. Joking about Hemsworth’s career, Smith says he’s allowing the actor to use his reboot as a launching platform for his career.

“Sometimes I like to highlight unknown actors in our industry – and I think this fresh face from young Hollywood might soon find fame and fortune on the Silver Screen!” Smith jokes. “He’s newcomer Chris Hemsworth and I’m predicting right here that Chris is gonna take Tinsel Town by storm one day! The boy is like a god who thundered down from another universe! But it’s not some kinda dark world because this guy is no black hat – he’s an artistic avenger who’s just looking to book his first gig on the way to his ultimate endgame: a S.A.G. card!”

“So I’m gonna take a chance on this up and coming charismatic kid from Australia and help him out on his star trek with a low key role in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” the director continues. “He’s a killer comedic actor but I keep telling him that the real money’s in Marvel Studios movies. In a just world, he’d get to at least screen test for them. Regardless, I’ll keep you posted on Chris’ Hollywood progress. He should go far, because Chris is a super nice charmer who’s crazy talented and incredibly generous with his time. If you can get past the guy’s unorthodox looks, you’ll find a whole Hems worth of raw, untapped talent!”

After Jay and Silent Strike Back first debuted in 2001, Smith’s been hard at work finding a home for the highly-anticipated sequel, with the vast majority of the first film’s cast set to return. Smith finally found a partner in Saban Films, who will distribute the film domestically while Universal Pictures Home Entertainment pushes out the movie abroad.

Both Jason Mewes and Smith are returning to play the titular characters while Shannon Elizabeth, Brian O’Halloran, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, and Jennifer Schwalbach are set to reprise their View Askewniverse roles from prior Smith properties. Previously announced cameos include Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Method Man, Redman, Chris Jericho, Fred Armisen, and Rosario Dawson to name a few.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is set to be released later this year.

What cameo announcement has surprised you most so far?

