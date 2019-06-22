Kevin Smith Reveals When Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Trailer Will Drop

Kevin Smith will premiere the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, July 20, Smith revealed in the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.

Described by Smith as a “sequel/remake/reboot” to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the new film follows Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) as they return to Hollywood to halt the Bluntman and Chronic reboot.

Smith shot his “Askewniverse magnum opus” in just 21 days, the same amount of time he filmed his debut feature effort Clerks.

“It’s kind of nice to go full circle,” Smith said in a recent interview. “But at least, when we started, you know, last time those 21 days, like that was a person who’d never made a movie in his entire life working with people who never made movies their entire lives. Now you’re working with like Jedis so, you know, that 21 days is way different.”

At Comic-Con 2018, Smith recounted suffering a near-fatal heart attack and admitted he wanted to make another Jay and Silent Bob before dying.

“I was sitting there, like, there’s this weird sense of calm I feel. I’m like, ‘This ain’t gonna be as bad as thought.’ Like, it’s gonna suck to leave this world and sh-t — I had one, kind of, not even a regret, that’s the beautiful thing, I had no f—ing regrets, but I had this one sense of, ‘Oh, man, I wish we had made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’” Smith said.

“But I thought, ‘Oh man, I wish we’d made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’ solely because as I was laying there about to die, the last movie I would have made was Yoga Hosers [laughs]. I was like, ‘I can’t go out on that one, f—k no! I was just f—king around, hold on!’”

Co-starring Rosario Dawson, Jason Lee, David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Harley Quinn Smith, and Chris Hemsworth, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to release sometime in 2019.