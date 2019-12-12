Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Home Release Date Revealed

Thanks to a fundraising drive for the fan-owned production company Legion M — who provided some of the financial backing for Kevin Smith‘s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot — fans can now pre-order the film on DVD or Blu-ray. As a result, the home release date for the movie has also been made public. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21, 2020, making it a bit of a late holiday gift but certainly an opportune thing to preorder if you liked it as much as we did, or if you have someone in your life who couldn’t manage to make it to the relatively limited theatrical release for the movie.

You can pre-order the film here. Fans who pre-order early will also get a screen-accurate replica of the Chronic Con badges worn by Jay, Bob, and other characters in the movie.

In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, the title characters (played by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, respectively) make their way across the country from New Jersey to Hollywood in order to stop a movie studio from making a superhero movie using characters loosely based on them. Sound familiar? That’s the joke. It’s the same basic plot — but with a lot of key differences in terms of storytelling — that Smith already told in 2001 with Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. Along the way, the pair meet up with friends old and new, and Jay even discovers that Justice (Shannon Elizabeth), his love interest from the 2001 movie, had his daughter (Harley Quinn Smith) and never told him she was pregnant.

The movie also manages to cram in more than 150 Easter eggs and references, and Smith has said that it will be the first of his movies in several years to have an audio commentary track — although he will release it via his podcast, not as part of the DVD or Blu-ray release.

In addition to Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, and a dozen or so other View Askew veterans, the film is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot was featured at a pair of Fathom Events special screenings around the country last month, and is now out on a “Reboot Roadshow,” in which Smith screens the movie to audiences personally, followed by a Q&A after the fact. The film opens theatrically in markets where the Roadshow has already appeared.