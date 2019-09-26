Jeff Goldblum Breaks Silence on Jurassic World 3 Return

Hollywood icon Jeff Goldblum is pretty pleased to be returning to the world of Jurassic Park again — this time alongside some of his original co-stars in a move that managed to blow fans away when the news broke this morning. Earlier today, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the film would see the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. This will mark the first time the three actors have been in a film in the franchise together since 1993, though all three have made appearances in sequels. You can see Goldblum’s first public comments, via an Instagram post, embedded below.

It’s unclear what capacity the characters will appear in, as recent films have shifted focus towards stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but with this film set to conclude the Jurassic World trilogy, it could mark the perfect opportunity to blend the integral components of the entire franchise.

Following the success of the original film, Goldblum returned for The Lost World: Jurassic Park while Jurassic Park III focused on Neill’s Dr. Grant. Dern briefly appeared in the film in a role that was little more than a cameo. In 2015, Jurassic World revived the franchise, but the only original star to appear was D.B. Wong. Last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw Goldblum’s return, though this appearance was also brief.

Since the release of the last film, fans have been clamoring for Dern to make a return to the series in a more prominent role. Many members of the cast and crew, as well as Dern herself, have been expressing excitement at that possibility since that film’s release.

“I don’t know, I have no idea actually,” Dern shared earlier this year when asked if we could expect Sattler to return. “I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Sattler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don’t know, I don’t even know what they’re cooking up yet.”

Trevorrow has also long been sharing his enthusiasm at the idea.

“We felt like this was [Ian] Malcolm’s return….Let him have his moment,” Trevorrow said on MTV’s Seen It, Spill It. “I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura … she never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that’s important. We just wanted to put the spotlight on [Goldblum].”

The fans’ wishes have finally been granted, as we’ll see Dern, Neill, and Goldblum alongside Pratt and Howard when Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

