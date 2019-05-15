Avatar Sequels Cast Jemaine Clement as a Marine Biologist

James Cameron’s four Avatar sequels may have seen their release dates pushed back last week following the recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, but while fans will have to wait a bit longer to see those stories come to the screen it’s a wait that may well be rewarded when it comes to casting for the film. It was announced on Wednesday that Jemaine Clement has signed on for the sequels.

Clement will play Dr. Ian Garvin, a marine biologist on Pandora. No other details about the character have been announced, but Cameron noted in a statement (via Variety) that he is “really pumped” Clement is part of the cast.

“I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years,” Cameron said. “I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters.”

📣 Casting announcement! Jemaine Clement has been cast in the Avatar sequels as Dr. Garvin, a marine biologist on Pandora. Glad to have you aboard @AJemaineClement! It’s Business Time. #AvatarFamily 💙 pic.twitter.com/B0EYbtErdo — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 15, 2019

Clement is perhaps best known to some as part of the comedy duo Flight of the Conchords as well as co-creator for the comedy series What We Do in the Shadows which is itself based on the 2014 mocumentary of the same name. Clement is also known for his role Oliver Bird on Legion. In the Avatar sequels, Clement will join an extensive cast of stars, including Edie Falco, Kate Winslet Michelle Yeo, David Thewlis, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang.

Currently, the first of the Avatar sequels — Avatar 2 — is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021 with Avatar 3 following on December 15, 2023, Avatar 4 on December 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 on December 17, 2027. It had previously been reported that principal production on both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 had already wrapped with Cameron sharing the news in a video message posted on social media last November.

The film that kicked off what will be the Avatar franchise, 2009’s Avatar, is currently still the all-time biggest film at the box office with $2.8 billion worldwide. However, that status may not last too much longer. Avengers: Endgame is currently sitting at the number two spot, creeping up on Avatar with $2.503b as of May 14th.

