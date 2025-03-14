Jenna Ortega Was Already In the MCU (and Fans Forgot)

These days, Jenna Ortega is an incredibly busy actress filling her schedule with A24’s upcoming Death of a Unicorn and Wednesday‘s anticipated second season. However, this does not stop fans of both Ortega and Marvel to speculate over whether or not the beloved actress will star in the MCU in the future. What many fans may not have known (or forgot about) is that, in 2013, Ortega already made her MCU debut in Iron Man 3. Ortega was quoted as saying, “I did it once” when asked if she would ever appear in a future Marvel film. Maybe this has you scratching your head or pressing rewind as you try to remember where you saw her. Ortega was shown only briefly in the film, where she appeared as the US Vice President’s daughter.

According to Ortega in an interview she appeared in with Entertainment Tonight, she says, “It was one of the first jobs I ever did, and they took all my lines out.” She even then went on to say, “They even took my name away.” Apparently, her role was significantly reduced from what she was initially faced with when she was given the role. With this experience obviously being less-than-spectacular for Ortega, will she give the MCU another shot?

The Future of Jenna Ortega in the MCU

With Ortega now playing an important role in many shows and movies that we all know and love, MCU fans have been speculating on whether or not she will make a future appearance in a comic-related film. Previously, fans believed that she would portray a role in the new Daredevil season, which has just made its way to Disney+ and proven to be a false rumor. Other fans have guessed that she may take a shot at playing Shadowcat in a future project, who is commonly associated with the X-Men. However, Ortega has not confirmed any future prospects with Marvel Studios at this time.

Ortega’s popularity has only skyrocketed since the release of Wednesday and Scream, both fun but macabre revivals that horror fans had been itching to get their hands on. With 2022 being her most fruitful year with Season 1 of Wednesday, she has officially been placed on the film radar and we can only begin to guess what she will appear in next. Only time will tell if this face so prevalent in the horror community will make her way into a Marvel movie someday.

