Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Look at "Twisted" New Episodes

Netflix's Geeked Week kicked off with many spooks, chills, screams, and oh yeah -- a first look at Season 2 of Wednesday! Currently in production, the new season won't hit screens until 2025. However, it wouldn't be a Geeked Week celebration without an appearance from one of Netflix's biggest titles. A brief teaser gives some insight into the whole Addams family and their shenanigans this season. "This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine," Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, says in a voiceover.

It certainly appears that way as stunning visuals of Nevermore Academy are on full display. A gathering of some sort also appears to be happening, but the footage was intentionally left blurry so we'll just have to wait and see! As Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says in a voiceover: "If we showed you more your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous." In a recent interview during the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour, Ortega addressed the new season and what fans can expect. She explained that there are opportunities for them to explore things they wish they could have in Season 1, but they just didn't have the means.

It has been nearly two years since Wednesday first premiered on Netflix, quickly taking the top spot as Netflix's most popular English series. There are a lot of questions that remain after the finale of Season 1. The biggest is who Wednesday's stalker is as when she was leaving Nevermore during break, Xavier handed her a phone to keep in touch. Someone gets ahold of said number and sends her a string of ominous emojis and a gif of Wednesday with a knife in her head. Talk about the creeps, jeez.

Additionally, what happened to Marilyn? Or, er, Laurel? When Wednesday discovers that Laurel didn't perish with the rest of her family like originally thought, she finds out that Marilyn has actually been in disguise and has a plan to take down Nevermore once and for all. Wednesday thwarts those plans -- which ends up getting poor Principal Weems killed -- leading to their final showdown. Marilyn tries to bring Joseph Crackstone, a man that has a lot of history with the Addams family, back to life. Luckily Wednesday and her pals are able to take him down, but Marilyn was knocked out at some point during the battle so it remains a mystery where she is and what she's up to. Season 2 will also see the additions of both Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton, who are reportedly set to play the new Nevermore principal. Newton's role is being kept under wraps for now.

Season 2 of Wednesday will undoubtedly answer these burning questions and many more, but to stay up to date on the latest Wednesday news, stay tuned to ComicBook.