Wednesday Season 2 Wraps Production With a New Photo of Jenna Ortega

We’re officially one step closer to the return of Wednesday on Netflix. Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff series debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of the biggest hits in Netflix history. Fans have been waiting more than two years for new episodes of the series to drop, and while the show won’t be back until 2025, Netflix is offering up a glimpse at what’s to come.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced that production on Wednesday Season 2 has officially come to an end. Filming took place in Ireland and has now entered the post-production stage, preparing the second season for its release next year. To celebrate the end of filming, Netflix released a brand new photo of star Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams. Take a look!

Along with the release of the photo, showrunners and executive Producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said that the new season would be “exploring more Addams Family Lore and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!”

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” the duo told Netflix’s TUDUM publication.

Ortega is reteaming with Tim Burton on the second season of Wednesday, after making the first season of the series and following it up with a partnership on the hit film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ortega will be joined by fellow returning cast members Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane, and Fred Armisen.

The current cast has also been joined by an all-star lineup of new additions. Steve Buscemi has joined Wednesday as a series regular in Season 2, along with Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. New guest stars for Season 2 include Addams Family star Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

While it hasn’t been announced by Netflix, reports have revealed that Lady Gaga will also have a mystery role in Wednesday Season 2.

Burton will return to produce Wednesday and is directing multiple episodes of the new season. Gough and Millar are once again serving as showrunners and executive producers. The duo has become a steady creative force in Burton’s work of late, having come alongside the filmmaker to write the script for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.