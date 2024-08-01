Jim Henson Idea Man to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC

Many of Disney+’s exclusive shows and films have gone on to be broadcast on ABC, another Disney-owned company. The latest original from the streamer to get the television treatment is Ron Howard’s Jim Henson Idea Man, a new documentary that focuses on the legendary creative known for bringing The Muppets to life. According to Deadline, the Emmy-nominated documentary is coming ot ABC on Sunday, August 11th as part of the network’s The Wonderful World of Disney.

“We’ve been really heartened to see the reaction to Ron’s incredible film because it’s really his artistry as a filmmaker that he was able to, in a very creative and very insightful way, present Jim Henson as a person,” Lisa Henson told Deadline. “And we know a lot of people have been interested in Jim Henson, but he’s a bit of an elusive character because he’s the ultimate behind-the-scenes person. And Ron really made a very beautiful personal film, and we feel that you could really get to know my father through seeing that film. We really think it’s just fantastic that the whole creative team is being honored.”

You’ll want to check out Jim Henson Idea Man before the Emmys take place on September 15th. The film is the most-nominated documentary this year, earning eight nods, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

What Is Jim Henson Idea Man About?

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Here’s how Disney+ describes Jim Henson Idea Man: “Jim Henson: Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.”

“If there was going to be a definitive documentary about Jim Henson, we had hoped it would be in the hands of an accomplished filmmaker,” Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company, said in a previous interview. “Ron Howard is both a creative and personality match for my father, unlike anyone else we could have contemplated.”

“It was sort of anarchy on the outside, but underneath it, there was always a smart idea — a witty point to make, an observation about the world,” Howard said. “To see that evolve through the medium of puppetry and television, and then on into movies, was so interesting to me. I felt like you could actually observe a lot about entertainment, what entertains us and why, through his journey.”

Jim Henson Idea Man is now streaming on Disney+ and will air on ABC on August 11th.