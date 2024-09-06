Jim Henson's Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal Get Collector's Editions and Exclusive Steelbooks

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal 4k Blu-ray Collector's Sets and Steelbooks )

Jim Henson's iconic '80s films The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth have been available on 4K UHD Blu-ray for some time, treating fans to a clearer look at the elaborate details on the costumes and sets. You can purchase those standard editions here on Amazon now, but if you want to make those Blu-rays pop a bit more, you'll want to pick up the newly released limited edition Steelbooks and Collector's Sets from Shout Factory that are set to be released on November 19th.

The Steelbooks only cost a few bucks more than the standard versions at $28.98 each. While the latter aren't cheap at $99.98 each, they do include some fun collectibles that are outlined below.

The Dark Crystal Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition – See at Walmart

The Dark Crystal Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Collector's Set – See on Amazon / Includes an exclusive crystal shard, 28-page book, art cards, an a sticker.

Labyrinth Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition – See at Walmart

Labyrinth Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Collector's Set – See on Amazon / Includes and exclusive crystal ball (with wooden display base), 28-page book, art cards, an a sticker.

The quality of craftsmanship that went into creating the puppets for Jim Henson's projects can't be duplicated in CG, according to Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson Company. She says that the perfect textures provided by computers won't ever be as real as something that exists in the world and is made to a high standard.

"It's possible that you might be able to see a little more of how things are done, you might be able to see a thread here or there, but what you will see, that you couldn't see when the definition wasn't as good are the textures," Henson explained. "There's no way a CG texture can beat a real texture. So when you see how these puppets are made, and how beautiful the costumes are, and the level of detail, that's the richness that's impossible to duplicate with CG."

A breakdown of the special features on both releases can be found below.

Labyrinth Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Brian Henson and Toby Froud

NEW Contact Juggling Tutorial

Audio Commentary with Conceptual Designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray):

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

"Reordering Time: Looking Back at Labyrinth"

"The Henson Legacy"

"Remembering The Goblin King"

Anniversary Q&A

"Inside the Labyrinth" Making-Of Documentary

"Journey Through The Labyrinth: Kingdom of Characters"

"Journey Through The Labyrinth: The Quest for the Goblin City"

The Storytellers: Picture-in-Picture Track

Deleted & Alternate Scenes Including Audio Commentary with Brian Henson

Theatrical Trailers

The Dark Crystal Disc One (4K UHD):

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Lisa Henson

Audio Commentary with Conceptual Designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray):