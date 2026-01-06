J.J. Abrams’ Mystery New Fantasy Movie With Multiple A-List Actors Gets a Major Update

J. J. Abrams‘ upcoming star-studded fantasy movie has just been given a major update ahead of its suspected upcoming release. Abrams has become one of the highest-grossing and most critically-acclaimed filmmakers ever since 1982, when he debuted in the industry as a sound effects composer on Nightbeast. His work as a writer and producer includes Armageddon, Cloverfield, and more, while he has also directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible III, and Super 8, the list goes on. J. J. Abrams’ work is often being shrouded in mystery, and this is no different for his next movie.

Abrams has several projects on the go, including Flowervale Street, a Hot Wheels live-action adaptation, and Oh the Places You’ll Go! as producer, but his next movie written and directed by him is even more exciting. Originally titled Ghostwriter and confirmed to be starring at least four notable stars, the WGA Directory has now listed the title of Abrams’ upcoming fantasy movie as The Great Beyond. With Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson attached to the project, The Great Beyond and the mysteries that surround it are very enticing.

What Might We Expect From J. J. Abrams’ The Great Beyond?

WGA lists The Great Beyond under the adventure, action, and dramatic genres, perhaps promising a high-octane fantasy adventure. Beyond the confirmed cast and the inclusion of James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front, Ballad of a Small Player) as cinematographer, we know very little about The Great Beyond. The film was first announced in May 2024 and, that August, Glen Powell (Twisters, The Running Man) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) were confirmed to star. In November ’24, Emma Mackey (Sex Education, Barbie) joined the cast, followed by Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers, Pulp Fiction) in April 2025.

This is already an incredibly strong cast of A-listers, and we don’t yet know who will be joining them. The Great Beyond filmed in Edinburgh and Glasgow in June before moving to Cranston and Providence, Rhode Island in August, wrapping on August 25, 2025. There is currently no scheduled release date, but The Great Beyond will be produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot production company and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, with whom Abrams has a long-standing partnership.

Rumors have suggested The Great Beyond may follow a fantasy author who discovers that the mythical world he created is actually real. Perhaps set in the 1980s but with retro-futuristic and sci-fi elements, The Great Beyond might be the perfect movie to fill the hole left after the ending of Stranger Things on Netflix or while we wait for the next Cloverfield movie. The Great Beyond will be the first movie directed by Abrams since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, so could spell good news for the filmmaker and the future of his mystery box projects.

