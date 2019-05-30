JK Rowling Releasing Four New Harry Potter Books

Harry Potter fans, this is your official heads up: author J.K. Rowling is planning to expand her Wizarding World with four new books set in the Harry Potter universe — though maybe not exactly how you wanted or expected. In a new social media post, it was announced that Rowling is releasing Harry Potter: A Journey Through, a set of non-fiction ebook shorts.

Check out the official announcement below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name. https://t.co/bsp3X6QTMy pic.twitter.com/FDXIxUKlih — Pottermore (@pottermore) May 24, 2019

“Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through… non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name.”

Here’s the full breakdown of what the series will offer, via Pottermore:

“The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason. You may remember Harry Potter – A History of Magic and the family edition, Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic, which came out back in 2017. This was followed by the audiobook last year, which featured expanded interviews with the exhibition curators, narrated by Natalie Dormer. These eBook shorts are adapted from the audiobook and are a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer.

“In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

The ebooks to look forward to are as follows (with pre-order links): Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.

The first pair, themed on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, respectively, will arrive on June 27th, while the others will follow soon after. Stay tuned!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.