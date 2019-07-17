John Cena’s Playing With Fire Trailer Released

After winning WWE championships, tracking down Transformers, and crashing a high school prom, John Cena is ready to lead a feature film on his own. The wrestler-turned-actor has proved his talents over the last few years, and now he’s getting a chance to showcase his abilities as a leading man. Cena’s new film is titled Playing With Fire, and the first trailer was released online Wednesday morning.

Playing With Fire comes from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios. As expected based on Nickelodeon’s involvement, it’s a family comedy for viewers of all ages. You can watch the trailer for Playing With Fire in the video above!

The film stars Cena as a firefighter leading an elite team called the Smoke Jumpers, who rescue a trio of siblings from a cabin fire. The members of the team have to take care of the three kids until their parents can be found, leading to all sorts of shenanigans at the remote firehouse.

John Leguizamo and Keegan-Michael Key co-star in the film as two of the firefighters, and Deadpool‘s Brianna Hildebrand plays Brynn, the oldest of the three siblings. Judy Greer, Christian Convery, and Finley Rose Slater also star. Andy Fickman directed Playing With Fire, with a script from Dan Ewen and Matt Lieberman.

“The movie is such fun and with so many talented people,” Cena told People about the film. “It has a wonderful message about being brave enough to be vulnerable — but aside from that, it’s a ton of laughs and a hell of a ride.”

In the same interview, Cena took some time to praise his co-star Keegan-Michael Key.

“His level of wisdom shouldn’t exist,” said Cena. “He is tireless. I told him many times that I was very fortunate to have him be a part of this project.”

Playing With Fire arrives in theaters on November 8th.