John Cena’s Matchbox Movie Gets an Exciting First Look (And It Sounds Like a Fun Fast & Furious Replacement)

John Cena has already been a part of one massive racing franchise in Fast & the Furious, as he was introduced as Dominic’s brother and would be a major character in both F9 and Fast X. Now Cena and Mattel are looking to start a major racing franchise of their own in Matchbox The Movie, and after seeing the long awaited first look, this could be the perfect Fast & Furious replacement once that series comes to a close.

Today, Apple TV revealed the first look at Matchbox The Movie, which gives us a look at the film’s all-star ensemble, including Cena, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris, Sam Richardson, and Arturo Castro. The other images feature Cena running through the streets with vehicles on either side, as well as an additional image that shows several vehicles, including a helicopter, racing down the highway (via THR). You can certainly see some of the Fast & Furious vibes right away, and Variety echoed that sentiment, describing the footage that was shown as a squeaky-clean take on the Fast & Furious franchise.

What Is The Matchbox Movie Actually About?

This will be Mattel’s second go at adapting their iconic franchises for the screen, and they certainly knocked it out of the park last time with the Barbie movie. In the case of Matchbox The Movie, Mattel describes it as “a globetrotting adventure” that focuses on a group of close childhood friends who are suddenly reunited with their former leader and friend Sean (Cena), who also happens to be an undercover CIA agent.

After he returns to the fold, he ends up getting them all mixed up in an international pursuit to save the world, and so this once tight-knit group then jumps into the deep end of espionage and epic car chases.

With the close group of friends taking on a bigger-than-expected mission with vehicles (and thus vehicle chases) at the forefront, you can certainly see the correlation to the Fast & Furious series. Part of what has made the Fast franchise resonate with fans has been the camaraderie and the chemistry between the cast, and the same will likely be true of Fast Forever, which is slated to be the end of the current franchise story.

That film won’t release until 2028, but it might be the perfect time to launch a new action racing franchise to take over once Fast Forever delivers the final chapter. It will certainly have Mattel’s full weight behind it, as they are looking for another big franchise adaptation from their extensive IP catalog, and Apple TV had immense success with their previous film, F1, so the key ingredients are there. Now we’ll just have to see if the movie can deliver and resonate with fans when it ultimately releases.

Matchbox The Movie releases in theaters on October 9, 2026.

